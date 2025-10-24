Meghan Markle reveals sweet ‘rose and thorn’ & ‘healing blanket’ rituals with Archie, Lilibet

Meghan Markle has spilled the beans on her and Prince Harry’s sweet rituals for their two kids, daughter Lilibet, four, and son Archie, six.

On Thursday, October 23, the Duchess of Sussex stepped out for a speaking engagement near her Montecito mansion, in support of her close friend Courtney Adamo.

While speaking at the event, held at Godmothers bookstore in Summerland, the mother of two revealed the special ways she and Prince Harry connect with their young children.

One of her favorite techniques is the “rose and thorn” ritual, designed to help kids express themselves beyond simple yes-or-no answers

“Our daughter she’s four and she’s a very strong personality and she’s incredible. And now she’s in this moment where I say, “What’s your rose and your thorn?” And she goes, ‘My day was just a blast,” the duchess shared.

She went on to reveal that another ritual she and Harry share with Archie and Lilibet is the “healing blanket”, which was a gift from the bookstore’s co-founder Victoria Jackson.

Meghan shared that whenever one of them isn’t feeling well, they reach for the “healing blanket” to comfort them.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed Prince Archie on May 6, 2019 and extended their family with the arrival of Princess Lilibet on June 4, 2021.