Meghan Markle’s honest advice for any actor playing her – and she says they can call her

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle said it is “weird” to think of another actor playing her and shared advise on how they should approach her role.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, officially known as Duke and Duchess of Sussex, signed a multi-million deal with OTT platform Netflix and have been working on a new docuseries which sheds light on their love story.

They will appear as a couple in the project.

The ‘Suits‘ star, shared her views about another actor possibly playing her in the show.

“I haven’t given that much thought, to be honest. It’s all weird. You have to compartmentalize,” she said as quoted in the report. “Anyone talking about me or casting an actor to play me, that will be a caricature of me that has been created for a business that makes people a lot of money.

“Once you can separate that out, it’s much easier to go: ‘OK. That actually has nothing to do with me.’ It genuinely doesn’t. It’s a hard lesson to come to grips with.”

When asked what advise would she give to an actor playing her, Meghan Markle said they could get in touch with her to discuss the role.

“I hope that in preparing for that role, she finds the softness and the playfulness and the laughter. The silliness. I just hope she finds the dimensions,” she said. She added, “Also, she can call me!”

