What’s behind Meghan Markle’s birthday tribute to Princess Lilibet?

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has delighted royal fans by posting two never-before-seen photos of her daughter, Princess Lilibet, on her birthday.

The Duchess of Sussex shared the sweet tribute on Instagram just as the clock struck midnight in Los Angeles, marking Lilibet’s fourth birthday.

Meghan wrote a heartfelt message alongside the black and white pictures, saying: “Happy birthday to our beautiful girl! Four years ago today she came into our lives – and each day is brighter and better because of it. Thanks to all of those sending love and celebrating her special day!”

In the first picture, Meghan Markle is seen cradling Lilibet while sitting in a boat. The photo offers a rare glimpse of Lilibet’s face, showing her eyes and the top half of her face, with the rest gently covered by Meghan’s arms. The second image shows Princess Lilibet as a newborn, wrapped in a blanket and held close to Meghan Markle’s chest.

Meghan Markle is known for being very private when it comes to sharing images of her children, often showing only the backs of their heads.

However, to mark this special occasion, Meghan Markle decided to share slightly clearer pictures of Princess Lilibet, while still protecting her privacy.

Lilibet, born on June 4, 2021, is the youngest child of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. She was named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, in honour of both Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana.

Lilibet officially became entitled to use the title “princess” after King Charles acceded to the throne. Meghan and Prince Harry started using the titles “prince” and “princess” for Archie and Lilibet following her christening in 2023.

By sharing these rare photos, Meghan Markle has given fans a small but special look into Princess Lilibet’s life, marking an important milestone in her daughter’s journey.