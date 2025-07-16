Was Meghan Markle warned not to join Prince Harry abroad?

Meghan Markle has remained in the United States for safety reasons while Prince Harry travelled to Angola for a major engagement with the Halo Trust charity.

Royal Family Updates

The Duchess of Sussex did not join her husband as he arrived in Luanda before continuing on to landmine sites where his late mother, Princess Diana, once made history.

Prince Harry is in Angola to retrace Princess Diana’s famous 1997 visit, where she walked through active minefields to raise awareness for the cause.

The Duke of Sussex, now patron of the Halo Trust, plans to walk the same terrain to honour her legacy and draw attention to the charity’s work.

Meghan Markle chose to stay in the US as the trip was considered too risky. Sources close to the couple have said that Prince Harry is very protective and did not want to expose Meghan Markle to potential danger.

Meghan Markle did not attend the charity’s United Nations event in New York last year, despite its location in the US.

In addition to safety concerns, insiders say Prince Harry views his work with Halo as something deeply personal, preferring to carry out this role without involving Meghan Markle.

This has been a consistent approach, with Meghan Markle opting not to join him for engagements related to landmine awareness and clearance.

During his visit, Prince Harry is expected to give a speech, although the British press have not been allowed to attend the event.

His aim is to encourage the Angolan government to continue supporting landmine clearance, with the goal of making the country mine-free by 2025.

Prince Harry’s trip comes shortly after his aides held a quiet meeting with royal officials in London, in what some see as a small step towards healing his relationship with the Royal Family.

Meghan Markle did not take part in that discussion either, reinforcing her cautious approach towards public and official outings at this time.

Also Read: Meghan Markle shares simple life lessons she’s passing on to her privileged children