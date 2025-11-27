Meghan Markle slammed for using royal title in commercial ventures

Meghan Markle has come under fire yet again after revealing in a recent interview that she introduced herself with her royal title despite not being permitted to use it commercially.

The Duchess of Sussex’s recent PR catastrophe has made her a focus in royal circles yet another time; as per a commentator, the former actor wants to “style herself as a royal rebel.”

However, during Meghan’s Harper’s Bazaar interview, Kaitlyn Greenidge said that a house manager used her “duchess” title to announce her arrival in an empty room.

“We’re in a grand brownstone on the Upper East Side that belongs to one of Meghan’s friends. When I enter, the house manager announces, ‘Meghan, Duchess of Sussex,’ even though we appear to be the only other two people in the house.” Kaitlyn Greenidge wrote

According to Sky News contributor Louise Roberts, who has said about the PR disaster, “She likes to style herself as the anti-royal rebel; she didn’t want to do any of the royal duties, but she still wants the title. It is a PR disaster… It says so much about her ambitions and her self-perception; it’s bizarre.”

Meghan Markle, in this regard, has faced severe criticism for using royal titles in commercial enterprises, such as gift baskets for her As Ever business and podcast appearances.

Earlier today, Meghan Markle’s spokesperson responded to charges that she took a $1,690 designer dress from a 2022 photo session without permission, stating that the allegations are “categorically false.”

PEOPLE magazine reportedly claimed that the Duchess of Sussex faced accusation after donning a green Galvan “Ushuaia” dress in a promotional picture for her With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebrations episode, adding that Markle wore what seemed to be the similar dress for a 2022 Variety photo shoot, recognizing it as a Galvan attire for “look 2” at the end of the post.

“The insinuation that any items were taken without the full knowledge and agreement of the on-set stylists or their respective teams is not only categorically false but also highly defamatory. Any items kept were done so in total transparency and in accordance with contractual arrangements.” Markle’s representative further added a statement to the outlet.

However, Meghan Markle’s Netflix holiday special teaser highlights the importance of “connection” in their family celebration, as she stressed that her special is all about friends and family together during the holiday season.