Meghan Markle suggested to mend ‘broken ties’ with the Queen

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been advised by royal commentators and experts to mend their ties with their grandmother and the British royal family before it gets too late.

Speaking to a British magazine, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield stated, “I just feel like there’s so much animosity right now that they [Sussexes] are considered outsiders.”

Naming the ‘pushback from the Sussexes’ as the major reason behind the animosity, the expert also believed that there is ‘no room to heal’ at this point pointing to the relationship between the Royal family and Sussexes.

“We don’t have much time left with the Queen and I wish that he [Harry] would heal the broken wounds that are happening right now so that we can look in the future and one day hopefully see Harry and Meghan within the fold, maybe not working royals, but invited for holidays, invited for Christmas.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex – who are atop the guest list of Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding – while Prince Harry will be flying to the Netherlands next week to attend the Invictus Games, are expected to also miss Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations this summer.

Reacting to the same, a royal officer said, “I’m baffled about why Harry thinks he would be safer in the Netherlands than in the UK.”

“He would have traveled to his grandfather’s memorial service with his brother or father and received protection from the Met. It’s not like he would have been turning up at Westminster Abbey on a bike.”

