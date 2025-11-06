Meghan Markle to star with Lily Collins in first film since marrying Prince Harry

Meghan Markle shows no signs of slowing down!

The Duchess of Sussex has left everyone stunned as she made a surprising return to her acting career for the first time since marrying Prince Harry.

On Wednesday, November 5, the mother of two was seen on the set of an upcoming Amazon MGM Studios film Close Personal Friends in Pasadena, California.

According to reports, Meghan Markle will play herself in the new flick which also stars Brie Larson, Lily Collins, Jack Quaid, and Henry Golding.

“Meghan was on the set today. She has a small part. She seemed very relaxed and happy. She introduced herself to everyone and was very sweet and down-to-earth,” an insider told PEOPLE.

This marks as Meghan’s first return to acting since joining royal family. The Duchess was last appeared in legal drama Suits eight years ago as she left acting after announcing her engagement to Prince Harry. The Duke of Sussex is also reportedly on board.

“This is a massive moment for Meghan and signifies a return to doing what she truly loves. She has been swamped with offers but this one felt right,” a source told The Sun.

They further added, “It is Meghan’s way of gently putting her toe back in the water and seeing how she enjoys being back on set. Everyone involved is super-excited, and have been sworn to secrecy about her involvement.”

“Prince Harry is, of course, really supportive and quite simply wants Meghan to do whatever brings her joy,” the source concluded.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from Royal family and left UK in 2020. The couple now resides in Montecito with their two kids, Archie and Lilibet.