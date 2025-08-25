Meghan Markle Unveils Season 2 of ‘With Love, Meghan’ with special announcement

August 25, 2025 – Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is thrilled to share exciting news with her fans as she gears up for the launch of the second season of her Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, premiering on Tuesday, August 26, 2025.

Royal Family News- Latest News on UK Royal Family

In a vibrant announcement, her lifestyle brand, As Ever, revealed that its best-selling products will be restocked on the same day, creating a double celebration for fans.

In a heartfelt Instagram post by As Ever, Meghan shared, “Our community at As Ever keeps flourishing! Your favorite products are back in stock tomorrow, just in time for the Season 2 premiere of With Love, Meghan on Netflix. Save the date—August 26th!” The post featured a stunning, previously unseen photo of Meghan, dressed casually in a light blue shirt and jeans, tending to plants in a lush garden, radiating her signature warmth and charm.

What to Expect from Season 2 of With Love, Meghan

The upcoming season promises a delightful mix of creativity and connection. Netflix describes it as a “fun and heartwarming” journey, with episodes featuring Meghan and her guests diving into playful cooking challenges, DIY crafts, and tips for infusing everyday life with beauty. The focus is on joy, collaboration, and embracing imperfection, making it a must-watch for lifestyle enthusiasts.

Fans can also look forward to a special treat this winter: a holiday-themed episode, With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration, set to air in December 2025. This festive special will bring Meghan’s signature flair to holiday traditions, offering inspiration for cozy and memorable celebrations.

As Ever, Meghan’s lifestyle brand, has become a go-to for fans seeking thoughtfully curated products. The restock announcement aligns perfectly with the buzz around With Love, Meghan, offering fans a chance to bring a piece of Meghan’s aesthetic into their homes. From home goods to wellness essentials, the brand’s offerings reflect Meghan’s passion for creativity and meaningful living.

Meghan Markle’s return to Netflix and the restocking of As Ever products mark a significant moment for the Duchess, who continues to build her brand as an entrepreneur and content creator. With her focus on authenticity and joy, With Love, Meghan Season 2 is poised to captivate audiences, while As Ever’s restock ensures fans can engage with her vision in tangible ways.