Why did Meghan Markle’s Netflix show flop?

A PR expert weighs in on the possible reasons behind the poor performance of Meghan Markle’s Netflix show ‘With Love’, which failed to gain a spot in the top 300 shows of the streaming platform.

For the unversed, the eight-episode launch season of Meghan Markle’s lifestyle series, titled ‘With Love, Meghan’, debuted among the Top 10 shows of Netflix this March. However, per the numbers, the viewers seemed to have lost interest in the Duchess of Sussex and her kitchen somewhere along the line, and despite her fame, Prince Harry’s wife failed to get her show a spot in the top 300 most-viewed programs list on the streaming giant.

In a conversation with a foreign publication, PR expert Renae Smith, founder of The Atticism agency, addressed the meagre 5.3 million views of ‘With Love, Meghan’, that placed the show in the 383rd spot, and shared that she wasn’t even ‘slightly surprised’ when the show flopped.

“I said from the start it would be rubberneck viewing. Most would log in once just to see it, then never go back,” she said. “Even fans are admitting that they were finding it hard to watch.”

“Cooking shows work if you love the food or love the host, and she’s neither,” Smith reasoned. “It was doomed from the start.”

It is worth noting here that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s five-year, $100 million deal with Netflix has been axed, and it will not be renewed upon its expiration this September.

However, the season 2 of ‘With Love, Meghan’, which has already been filmed and was scheduled to premiere this Fall, will continue as planned. There has been no talk regarding another season, though.

