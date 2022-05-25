Meghan Markle’s action invites criticism from royal fans

Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle has yet again irked the fans of British Royals with her gesture at the polo ceremony.

The royal couple, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were recently spotted at the Santa Barbara Polo Club of California where the former and his team Las Padre were given the Lisle Nixon Memorial cup after being triumphant.

In order to celebrate the moment, the Duchess of Sussex offered a congratulatory kiss to her husband, which ended up in some of her red lipstick being transferred to his face. Adding up to what royal fans termed as ’embarrassment’ in front of a huge crowd of onlookers, Markle went ahead to wipe Harry’s face to remove the stain.

@Knesix cannot wait to hear your thoughts on this cringe👇🏽😂 pic.twitter.com/BeH2znJ3go — CountessCommonwealth (@CountessCommon1) May 23, 2022

This action didn’t go well with royal fans, who are slamming the Duchess for her PDA. Angela Levin, one of the royal biographers, termed the action as ’embarrassing’ for the Duke.

“Why did M wipe Harry’s face when it’s prize giving time? How embarrassing for him,” Levin tweeted.

“What sort of woman would wipe their husband’s face during a public outing when crowds were looking? Wouldn’t a quick whisper do to let him it himself,” read her following post.

Can’t get over it. What sort of woman would wipe their husband’s face during a public outing when crowds were looking? Wouldn’t a quick whisper do to let him it himself. Soooo degrading. — Angela Levin (@angelalevin1) May 23, 2022

Reacting to the moment, a body language expert noted that this ‘shouldn’t be the first thing’ seen in the morning.

Opposing her opinion, one of the fans defended Duchess saying, “After kissing him she then wipes the lipstick off his lips. Every wife does that.”

“She got lipstick on him. She air kissed the other prize winner but then lip kissed Hazza whilst covering the kiss with her hands,” another user defended Markle.

