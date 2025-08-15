A throwaway line in the new trailer for Meghan Markle’s Netflix show has accidentally highlighted how far the couple has moved from royal customs – and it all comes down to lobster.

The Duchess of Sussex was chatting with celebrity chef José Andrés while cooking seafood for her upcoming series “With Love, Meghan” when she made an offhand comment that caught attention. “Do you know who doesn’t like lobster? My husband,” she told the Spanish-American chef, who jokingly shot back, “And you married him?”

What seems like harmless kitchen banter actually points to something bigger. Harry’s aversion to shellfish likely stems from years of following royal protocol, which strongly discourages senior royals from eating certain foods – especially shellfish, garlic, and foie gras.

The reasoning is pretty straightforward, according to people who’ve worked in royal households. Nobody wants a member of the Royal Family getting food poisoning during an important state dinner or overseas tour. As former royal butler Grant Harrold put it back in 2022: “It’s a very sensible move to abandon having seafood when out and about on public duties.”

This makes Meghan’s love of seafood all the more interesting. She’s talked before about her “ideal food day” involving tons of seafood – quite the contrast to the careful dietary restrictions that governed palace life. Even Harry apparently had firm rules during his royal days, with Clarence House staff reportedly banned from buying foie gras for his meals.

The Tuesday trailer drop for season two of “With Love, Meghan” shows the duchess hosting various celebrities and influencers at her California home, a world away from the formal dining protocols of Buckingham Palace. It’s another small sign of how the Sussexes have carved out their own path since stepping back from royal duties in 2020.

The cooking show format lets Meghan be herself – seafood preferences and all. While her casual mention of Harry’s dislike for lobster might seem trivial, it’s actually a telling glimpse into how royal training can stick with you long after you’ve left the palace behind.

The full season promises more of these intimate moments, giving viewers a peek into how the couple lives now that they’re free to eat whatever they want – even if old habits die hard.