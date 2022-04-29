‘Unfair to call it Megxit…’: Author makes shocking revelations

Author-Journalist Tina Brown has made some shocking revelations regarding Megxit – the step down of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the Royal family.

During her recent tell-all with a foreign news portal, author Tina Brown – who has been in the news with her explosive book ‘The Palace Papers’ – disclosed that Prince Harry had always been a misfit in the Royal family and was seeking a way out, however, it was the Duchess of Sussex who made him understood the ‘world of agents and deals’.

“You know, I think — I think that it is true, though, that Meghan has been unfairly — you know, I say this in the book,” she jumbled. “I actually think that it was unfair, in a sense, to call it Megxit, because I really think Harry wanted out himself. And you know, one of the advisors did say to me–and I was kind of shocked by this.”

Quoting an insider, Brown revealed that Harry had to go at some point as he was ‘really unhappy’ and even Queen knew that it was bound to happen ‘at some point’. “But they didn’t know it would be so fast, and they didn’t see it happening in the way that it did,” she added.

Furthermore, Brown claimed that it was Meghan who gave her husband ‘the tools to leave’ as she was more ‘wired in’.

“She understood the world of agents and deals. And I mean, this wasn’t Harry’s world,” she added. “But suddenly he had in Meghan a very worldly strategist, who he decided to trust above all the other advisors. And I don’t think that was such a good, smart move.”

“I think that, yes, I get that he wanted, you know, this more exciting and imaginative use of his — of his gifts. But I think there was a lot that could have been achieved inside the royal family,” Brown concluded.

For those unversed, Megxit refers to the event from January 2020, when Harry and Meghan stepped down as ‘senior members’ of the British Royal family.

