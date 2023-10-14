Mehak Fatima’s postmortem report reveals torture, rape

FAISALABAD: The preliminary postmortem report of seven-year-old Mehak Fatima, who was believed to have died from physical abuse, has revealed signs of rape, injuries and child abuse, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Dr. Aaliya Sultana from General Hospital Samanabad prepared the preliminary post-mortem report, which revealed that the victim was strangled to death, however, the forensic science lab report will further confirm the actual cause of death.

Dr Aaliya Sultana also took samples from the deceased’s body, which have been sent to the lab for DNA for further analysis.

Meanwhile, the DNA test of both suspects – who are currently under police custody – will be conducted to gather evidence in the case.

It is pertinent to mention here that the two suspects – identified as Arif and Khalid – who are believed to be closely associated with the victim were arrested by the Punjab police, after Mehak Fatima’s lifeless body was found on October 11.

As per Dajkot police, they received the complaint about missing a 7-year-old girl, Mehak, from Barran, Faisalabad.

Acting on the complaint of the father of the girl, the police swung into action and found the body of the girl in the fields on Wednesday. The minor girl’s body has been moved to the hospital for autopsy.

The minor was allegedly raped and later killed, the police said and added that a postmortem report will confirm the sexual assault.