Actor Mehar Bano gets engaged!

Pakistani actor-dancer Mehar Bano got engaged to Shahrukh Kazim Ali, a TV producer earlier this week.

The talented artist of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, Mehar Bano exchanged rings with an entertainment producer Shahrukh Kazim Ali earlier this week in a private affair, with close family and friends in attendance.

The ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’ fame looked elegant in the white attire for the daytime ceremony. Several glimpses from the day doing rounds on social media see the actor looking radiant in an exquisitely embellished silver-white floor-length outfit. The outfit was highlighted well with fresh pink makeup, pearls, and a braided half hairdo.

The dapper groom on the other hand looked sharp in a gray suit with a pink tie and pocket square. A Lahore-based event designer who set up the daytime event shared a few glimpses from the venue, however, the duo has not shared any more insights themself.

Celebrities like Osman Khalid Butt, Ahmed Ali Akbar, and Hasan Raheem were spotted shaking a leg at the fun-filled event.

Mehar Bano made her TV debut with ARY Digital’s serial ‘Daagh’ opposite superstar Fahad Mustafa in 2012 and has proved her talent with a number of hit projects since then. Some of her applauding performances came in ‘Ghalati’, ‘Balaa’, ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’, and ‘Lashkara’.

