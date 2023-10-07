Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Ejaz Chaudhary remanded in judicial custody

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday sent PTI leaders Mian Mehmood-ul-Rasheed and Ejaz Chaudhary on judicial remand in a case related to the burning of a container at Lahore Kalma Chowk.

The court approved 14 days judicial remand of PTI leaders and scheduled their next appearance for October 21.

May 9 events

It is pertinent to mention here that violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief was arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9.

Read More: COAS Asim Munir vows to bring planners of May 9 vandalism to justice

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a violent protests of PTI workers.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI Chairman Khan was arrested from his Lahore residence on August 5 after he was slapped with a five-year disqualification and a three-year prison term in the Toshakhana criminal case.