Mehreen Raheel reveals reason behind years-long acting hiatus

Acclaimed actor Mehreen Raheel, daughter of veteran actor Simi Raheel, revealed why she took a long break from acting at the peak of her career.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

In her recent outing on actor-host Ahmad Ali Butt’s podcast ‘Excuse Me’, Mehreen Raheel, who has been missing from the spotlight for many years, clarified that she has not ‘retired’ from acting, however, took a few years’ sabbatical to be a hands-on mother for her kids, who needed her more during their growing years.

Speaking about the reason behind the long hiatus, Raheel shared, “Motherhood is a very powerful tool that Allah has given every woman and sometimes what happens is, that some kids, especially those who are differently abled, need more of their mother’s time.”

“My daughter is on Spectrum,” she disclosed and continued, “So for me to feel comfortable leaving her with an attendant or with somebody in school, I had to feel confident that she would be able to move ahead on her own without me being in the backseat.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistani Cinema (@pakistanicinemaa)

“When I felt that she is independent enough to do things on her own, I decided to step back in the game and carry on… Not exactly from where I left but somewhere at least. And even now my priority is [my kids],” said the ‘Tamanna’ actor.

Further reflecting on her motherhood journey, Raheel shared that since she had started working at the early age of 12, she wanted to take some time off to enjoy this phase of life with her kids. “Being a mother was the most wonderful experience that could’ve happened to me so I didn’t want to fast forward this phase, rather enjoy every moment of it being a hands-on mother,” she concluded.

Also Read: Aamina Sheikh reveals reason for acting hiatus