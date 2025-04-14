Mehrunnisa Iqbal’s Nikah ceremony goes viral on social media

Famous Pakistani actor Mehrunnisa Iqbal has recently gotten married in the UK. The pictures of her Nikah ceremony have gone viral on social media.

Mehrunnisa Iqbal shared the beautiful occasion on Instagram, and fans are showering her with congratulations.

The wedding ceremony took place at the UK’s first mosque, with close family members and friends attending the event.

Mehrunnisa Iqbal donned a red bridal dress for the occasion, while the groom clad a grey suit.

The viral images and videos reveal that the Nikah ceremony took place just yesterday, and the groom’s name is Zakaria.

A few days ago, pictures and videos of Mehrunnisa Iqbal’s Mayun ceremony also went viral on social media, which she had shared herself.

Mehrunnisa Iqbal has won the hearts of audiences with her brilliant performances in dramas like Ek Sitam and several other successful projects.

In other news, Showbiz starlet Ghana Ali took social media by storm on Friday when she announced her decision to leave the entertainment industry.

It happened so yesterday when Ghana Ali announced on social media that she is stepping away from the showbiz industry, for the sake of Allah.

“I’m leaving the industry for the sake of Allah,” read the text story on her official Instagram handle. “Remember me and my family in your prayers.”

However, hours later, the ‘Benaam’ actor cleared the air on her earlier post and affirmed, “I’m not leaving the industry, the post was a joke by my brother.”

Yet, Ali maintained that not as of now, but she will eventually bid farewell to her acting career in the near future. “I am not leaving atm (at the moment) but it is true, in future I will and I am on that path, so I can focus on my family and kids,” she shared.

Notably, Ghana Ali is currently ruling the screen as Zara, in the drama serial ‘Naqaab’, co-starring Hina Tariq, Humayoun Ashraf, Ali Ansari and Ahmed Rafique among others.