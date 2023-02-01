Mehwish Hayat flaunts glamourous hairstyle in now-viral video

A video of Mehwish Hayat showing off her new hairstyle is going viral on Instagram.

Mehwish Hayat, who was conferred with the civilian award Tamgha-i-Imtiaz in 2019, shared the viral video of her on her account. In the caption, she wrote that it does not take much for her hair to look great.

The ‘Dil Lagi‘ star’s clip got thousands of likes and countless heartwarming comments.

The celebrity is one of the most recognized faces in the showbiz industry. She has earned tremendous fame for her on-screen endeavours.

The actor is one of the most popular celebs in Pakistan on visual-sharing platforms too. She takes to interactive platforms to share pictures of her personal life and professional happenings.

Here are some of the actor’s hit posts.

The celebrity has worked in superhit drams throughout her showbiz career i.e. ‘Kabhi Kabhi‘ and ‘Dil Lagi‘.

Apart from a serial, she has established herself as a great film actor by her superb work in movies namely ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani’, ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2‘, ‘Punjab Nahi Jaungi‘, ‘3 Bahadur‘, ‘Baaji‘ and ‘London Nahi Jaunga‘.

She made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in ‘Ms. Marvel‘. Her character was that of Aisha – the great-grandmother of protagonist Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani).

