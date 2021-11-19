Mehwish Hayat’s latest video goes viral

An Instagram video of actor and Tamgha-i-Imtiaz recipient Mehwish Hayat has gone viral on social media.

The Tamgha-i-Imtiaz medalist, in the footage, is seen enjoying herself in the city while wearing a blue outfit and glasses. A song is playing in the background as well.

Her post on the photo and video-sharing social media application crossed the 50,000-views mark.

Recently, she also shared pictures with her fans as well.

In the caption, the actor said she was using the month of November to get to December. The picture is getting close to hitting the 50,000-view mark as well.

Mehwish Hayat has worked in superhit drams throughout her showbiz career i.e. Kabhi Kabhi and Dil Lagi.

Apart from a serial, she has established herself as a great film actor by her superb work in movies namely Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2, Punjab Nahi Jaungi, 3 Bahadur and Baaji.

She is quite active on social media with at least 4.5 million followers on Instagram. She is being followed by 1.5 million Twitter users as well.

As much popular as she is on social media, she clarified that she is not on the Chinese video-sharing social networking service, TikTok.

Turning to Instagram, the actress shared a screenshot of a TikTok account by her name and told her fans that it’s a fake account.

