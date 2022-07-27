Is Mehwish Hayat manifesting herself as ‘Wonder Woman’?

After the fans, seems like Mehwish Hayat herself is also secretly wishing to portray DC Comics’ ‘Wonder Woman’ in the next title.

Seemingly the ‘London Nahi Jaunga‘ actor has the iconic superheroine of DC on her bucket list and is secretly manifesting the fans’ wish to make it happen. Hayat showed her desire to play the Gal Gadot replacement by sharing a fan edit on her Instagram stories.

A fan-made edit which had the actor’s face morphed on the body of Gadot in her ‘Wonder Woman’ costume was shared by Mehwish Hayat on the temporary post earlier this week. “That’s a really kool edit,” she wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Earlier, several social media users urged DC to cast the actor as their next ‘Wonder Woman’, as they believed Pakistani A-lister is the perfect replacement for Hollywood’s Gal Gadot to play the real-life version of the character.

A Twitterati in a post drew a comparison on how Mehwish Hayat looked similar to Wonder Woman‘s comic book take when several others chimed in with agreement.

THE VISION pic.twitter.com/6OAsf7msdT — eve ✩ NOPE SPOILERS ☁️ (@counciloffrost) July 7, 2022

Here’s what they had to say.

new Wonder Woman fancast https://t.co/x0AQDlItk3 — eve ✩ NOPE SPOILERS ☁️ (@counciloffrost) July 7, 2022

OMGGG wait .. yeahhhh, OMGGGGGG An I really liked her in this episode too, the actress is very good an I can definitely see wonder women, omg I want THISSSS — ✪𝕹𝖆𝖙𝖆𝖑𝖎𝖆 𝕺𝖗𝖙𝖎𝖟⧗𝕽𝖔𝖒𝖆𝖓𝖔𝖋𝖋⍟ (@ScarletWidow901) July 8, 2022

She can actually act so she’s already better than Gal

But would like someone who has the iconic blue eyes, white skin and long black hair- similar to the comics — Wonder Woman Animated World (@WonderWoman8223) July 8, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that Mehwish Hayat had left viewers more than impressed with her stellar portrayal of Aisha in MCU’s latest TV series, ‘Ms Marvel’. Audiences loved her screen presence and chemistry with Pakistan’s heartthrob Fawad Khan who played Hasan – her husband and great grandfather of protagonist Kamala Khan in the show.

