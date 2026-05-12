Mehwish Hayat reveals secret behind ‘Billi’ performance

Famous Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat recently shared insights into her experience performing the iconic item song “Billi.”

Reflecting on the shoot, she remarked, “I was amazed when I arrived at the location and saw the scale of the setup, even though I was exhausted and dealing with an injury at the time.”

“I was told I had a ‘film face’ even when I was doing dramas. Nabeel [Qureshi] contacted me after seeing my work, and joining the project turned out to be the best decision of my career so far. The song felt like an integral part of the film’s narrative, and its success was immense,” Mehwish Hayat continued.

Fahad Mustafa also shared a bizarre and intriguing anecdote from the set: according to the actress, the owner of the shooting location actually fell from a height after seeing her perform. The actor jokingly noted that the performance seemed to carry such a “spark” that he collapsed the moment he saw her.