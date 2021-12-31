Mehwish Hayat shares a musical message to welcome 2022

Popular actor of the Pakistani showbiz industry, Mehwish Hayat has left fans awestruck with her melodious voice and powerful message.

Pakistani superstar, Mehwish Hayat posted a monochromatic video on the photo and video sharing application, Instagram that features the superstar as she sings American singer, Mariah Carey’s mega-hit ‘Hero‘.

Social media users can’t stop praising the ‘Punjab Nahi Jaungi’ actor for another talent apart from her versatile acting. The video that was shared by Hayat earlier this week has garnered thousands of hearts and compliments in the comments sections.

The euphonious cover of Carey’s hit posted by ‘Dil Lagi’ actor was captioned with, “As another year comes to an end with a new one on the horizon. This is just a reminder for anyone who needs to hear it – the real hero lies within us all”.

Although her rendition was appreciated and loved by everyone including co-actors Sana Fakhar and Dino Ali, it was the powerful message in the caption promoting self-empowerment that grabbed the attention of many, as she further added, “We just need to acknowledge and realise the power that we hold within ourselves. Why look outside to find our hero when there is one inside of each one of us. Be your own hero today, tomorrow and always!”

Mehwish is one of the leading names of Pakistani drama and film industry and has given out impressive performances over her career span, including dramas like ‘Kabhi Kabhi’, ‘Dil Lagi’, and blockbuster movies ‘Jawaani Phir Nahi Aani’ and ‘Punjab Nahi Jaungi’.