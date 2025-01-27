Mehwish Iftikhar gears-up efforts to make difference in German politics

HANAU: Political activities are at their peak for the general elections scheduled next month in Germany. Pakistanis residing in Germany have also started to play a role in German politics. One of the Pakistani-origin candidates is 25-year-old Mehwish Iftikhar, who is running from the platform of the Green Party and is based in the Hanau region of Germany.

Mehwish Iftikhar, originally from the Kotli area of Azad Kashmir, has been living in Germany for the past 20 years. She began her political career by participating in local body elections and has been actively campaigning on her bicycle.

Mehwish Iftikhar states that a large number of Pakistanis reside in Germany and are well-prepared to play a significant role in parliament for the resolution of their issues.

Overseas Pakistanis say that their aim in entering German politics is to uphold the country’s representation and dignity.

Overseas Pakistanis from various cities are also participating in German politics. In the general elections scheduled for February, parties such as SPD, CDU, the Green Party, the Justice Party, and AfD will be in competition. The participation of Overseas Pakistanis in the German elections will not only enhance the country’s prestige but will also help in resolving the issues faced by Pakistanis more easily.