Azekah Daniel’s latest post defines elegance

The latest pictures and video of Azekah Daniel, who is stealing hearts with her performance in the ARY Digital serial ‘Mein (Me)’, are going viral on social media.

She shared her selfie on the social media application Instagram. She took the picture in a car.

The actress defined elegance by donning a maroon shirt on the occasion. She penned a heart emoji as the caption.

The post swept netizens off their feet. They penned heartfelt comments to praise her looks.

Azekah Daniel is a social media darling with millions of Instagram followers. She posts visuals of her whereabouts on it.

The actress updates fans about her professional happenings. Recently, the veteran star shared the poster of her character Ayra from ‘Mein‘, a dramatic story of two individuals who end up crossing paths due to being unlucky in love while facing family and societal pressures.

In the serial, Ayra belongs to a middle-class family and likes Zaid (Wahaj Ali). The latter also has a liking towards her.

The cast also includes A-listers Ayeza Khan, Shehzad Nawaz, Aijaz Aslam, Usman Peerzada, Agha Mustafa, Sabeena Syed, Alizay Rasool, Rohi Ghazali and Shiza Khan.

‘Mein‘, directed by Badar Mehmood and Zanjabeel Asim Shah, airs every Monday at 8PM PST on ARY Digital.

