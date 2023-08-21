27.9 C
Karachi
Monday, August 21, 2023
- Advertisement -

Azekah Daniel’s latest post defines elegance

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

The latest pictures and video of Azekah Daniel, who is stealing hearts with her performance in the ARY Digital serial ‘Mein (Me)’, are going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv 

She shared her selfie on the social media application Instagram. She took the picture in a car. 

The actress defined elegance by donning a maroon shirt on the occasion. She penned a heart emoji as the caption. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Azekah (@azekah.daniel)

The post swept netizens off their feet. They penned heartfelt comments to praise her looks. 

Azekah Daniel is a social media darling with millions of Instagram followers. She posts visuals of her whereabouts on it. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Azekah (@azekah.daniel)

The actress updates fans about her professional happenings. Recently, the veteran star shared the poster of her character Ayra from ‘Mein‘, a dramatic story of two individuals who end up crossing paths due to being unlucky in love while facing family and societal pressures. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Azekah (@azekah.daniel)

In the serial, Ayra belongs to a middle-class family and likes Zaid (Wahaj Ali). The latter also has a liking towards her.

The cast also includes A-listers Ayeza Khan, Shehzad Nawaz, Aijaz Aslam, Usman Peerzada, Agha Mustafa, Sabeena Syed, Alizay Rasool, Rohi Ghazali and Shiza Khan.

Mein‘, directed by Badar Mehmood and Zanjabeel Asim Shah, airs every Monday at 8PM PST on ARY Digital.

Read More: Showbiz industry is full of ‘useless’ people: Azekah Daniel

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.