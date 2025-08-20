Melanie Griffith joins daughter Dakota Johnson at ‘Splitsville’ premiere

In a strong show of support, actor Melanie Griffith joined her daughter Dakota Johnson for the premiere of her film, ‘Splitsville.’

The 35-year-old actress brought her mother as her date to the film’s premiere in Los Angeles, and the duo posed together on the red carpet at the event.

Melanie Griffith, 68, shares Dakota Johnson with actor Don Johnson.

The veteran actress opted for a cream suit, with a pair of sneakers and a fingerless white lace glove.

Their joint outing is considered a rare instance for Johnson, who was last photographed with her mother at an event in April 2023.

Two years before that, Melanie Griffith accompanied her daughter for the screening for Netflix’s ‘The Lost Daughter.’

Dakota Johnson is set to star as Julie in ‘Splitsville,’ scheduled to hit theatres on September 5.

Directed by Michael Angelo Covino, the film follows two couples who face the consequences of exploring non-monogamy after one pair considers filing for divorce.

Apart from Johnson as Julie, the comedy also features Adria Arjona as Ashley, Kyle Marvin as Carey and Michael Angelo Covino as Paul.

“After Ashley asks for a divorce, good-natured Carey runs to his friends, Julie and Paul, for support,” a synopsis for the movie reads.

“He’s shocked to discover that the secret to their happiness is an open marriage, that is until Carey crosses the line and throws all of their relationships into chaos.”