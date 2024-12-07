Melbourne Stars relaunch Pakistan fan zone for BBL 14

The Melbourne Stars have announced that the forthcoming Big Bash League (BBL) 14 will feature a special Pakistan fan zone at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) once more.

Known as “Pakistan Bay,” the dedicated fan area will be a bustling meeting place for Melbourne Stars supporters to congregate, celebrate, and support the team at home games.

For the first four home games, which are set for December 18, January 4, January 9, and January 19, memberships for these special fan zones are now available.

These exciting new initiatives are in alignment with Cricket Australia’s (CA) Multicultural Action Plan, which aims to foster inclusivity and provide brilliant experiences for cricket fans from diverse backgrounds.

This initiative coincides with the return of talented Pakistan spinner Usama Mir to the Stars’ lineup, creating an even more vibrant atmosphere for his dedicated fans.

Usama Mir played for the Melbourne Stars in the previous season too, taking five wickets over the course of five matches.

For the unversed, CA set up similar Pakistan fan zones during Pakistan’s recent tour of Australia for the six-match white-ball series in November.

The BBL 14 will commence on December 15 with Melbourne Stars kicking off their campaign against the Perth Scorchers in the season opener. Meanwhile, the grand finale of BBL 14 will be played on January 27, 2025.