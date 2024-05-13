Melinda French Gates quits Gates Foundation

Billionaire Melinda French Gates, the former wife of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, has announced that she will resign as a co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

“This is not a decision I came to lightly,” Ms Gates wrote in a statement posted to X on Monday.

Melinda and Bill Gates started the foundation in 2000 and have donated more than $36 billion of their own wealth to the foundation from 1994 to 2018.

“I am immensely proud of the foundation that Bill and I built together,” Gates wrote in her statement adding that under an agreement, she will get an additional $12.5 billion for her charitable work on women and families.

As per the statement, June 7 will be the last day of her as co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Read more: Bill Gates shocks people because of this reason

“This is a critical moment for women and girls in the US and around the world – and those fighting to protect and advance equality are in urgent need of support,” she wrote in her statement.

Reacting to the announcement, Gates regretted to seen Melinda leave the foundation, however, he said that she would have a huge impact in her future philanthropic work.

The couple announced separation in 2021 after 27 years of marriage, however, they reiterated that they will continue their joint philanthropic work.

It is pertinent to mention that The Gates Foundation is one of the most powerful groups in public health having an endowment of more than $75 billion as of December 2023.

Melinda French Gates in 2015 founded investment company Pivotal Ventures which was a separate entity from the Gates Foundation

The company works to provide work opportunities for women and minority groups.