Members of dacoit gang targeting Karachi women arrested

KARACHI: Police arrested three more members of a dacoit gang targeting women after a gun battle with the suspected criminals in Surjani Town, ARY News reported on Monday.

The arrested members of the dacoit gang confessed to their crimes for looting several citizens in Karachi and injuring 19 citizens for resisting robberies.

In his statement, one of the criminals told the police that he and his accomplices had looted 6-7 motorcycles so far during different robberies carried out in Maymar, Baba Morr, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Anda Morr.

He also revealed the names of other members of the gang including Zeeshan, Arbaz, Imran, Shahzad and Amjad. The suspected criminal said that they used three motorcycles to surround the citizens for snatching their valuables and two people used to carry arms during the crimes.

Earlier in the month, Karachi East District police had busted a gang selling stolen motorcycles in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth.

It had been revealed that the motorcycles stolen or snatched from Karachi’s different parts were being sold at between Rs2,000 to 3,000 Per kg in Sher Shah Kabari Market after being pressed at a godown located in Sohrab Goth.

The revelation was made during a raid of Karachi East police in Sohrab Goth’s Janat Gul Town. The police had recovered, engines, chassis, tanks, silencers, jumpers and other equipment of bike from the warehouse while heavy press machine was also seized by the police.

The goods recovered from the scrap warehouse were worth millions of rupees.

SSP East Qamar Jiskani had said that Abdullah, the owner of the scrap warehouse, was arrested during the operation.

The accused had said in his initial statement bikes stolen from different parts of Karachi were being purchased at Rs2,000 to Rs3,000 per kg at the scrap warehouse.

SSP Jiskani had said that the pressed motorcycles were sold in Sher Shah scrap market at per kg.

