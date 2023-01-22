Men open fire at residence of Instagram user pretending to be girl

A minor boy was detained while three others were arrested after they opened fire at the residence of a man who pretended to be a girl while talking on Instagram.

According to the Indian media reports, the 17-year-old boy used to chat with a girl on Instagram and got infatuated towards her. Later he found that a man named Shanu was fooling him by pretending to be a girl.

In order to teach him a lesson, the minor boy arranged a pistol and reached Shanu’s house with his three friends and open fire at Shanu’s residence to threaten him.

The complainant named Shanu alleged that two people, including the minor boy, came to his residence and threatened him. They also opened fire in the air to threaten him.

Based on his complaints, the Delhi Police swung into action to nab the accused persons. On the basis of CCTV footage and local intelligence, the police succeeded in identifying the culprits.

Meanwhile, the police also recovered fired bullets from the crime spot, two live cartridges, and a pistol from the possession of the accused persons.

