Men stop midway to take selfie with elephant herd, here’s what happened next

A shocking clip of a group of people trying to take selfies with elephants has gone viral on social media.

In the clip, making round on social media, people can be seen stopping the car close to the herd as they were trying to cross the road.

The clip was posted by IAS officer Supriya Sahu and the video has irked social media users.

“Selfie craze with wildlife can be deadly. These people were simply lucky that these gentle giants chose to pardon their behaviour. Otherwise, it does not take much for mighty elephants to teach people a lesson,” was the caption written.

The clip begins with a group of men stopping their vehicles to click pictures with elephants. Two men were seen clicking selfies with the elephant herd.

A few seconds into the clip, one elephant gets agitated and starts charging at the group. The men were seen quickly scattering in fear.

The video has been viewed over 63k times and garnered several comments.

