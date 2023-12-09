17.9 C
Men try to scare elephant with slipper in heart-stopping video

In a heart-stopping video that went viral on the internet in no time, a group of men tried to scare an elephant with slipper.

The incident occurred in the Indian state of Assam where a group of men were seen intimidating an elephant using their slippers.

The undated footage shows the elephant stomping its feet and kicking dust in a display of aggression. The men, positioned in a trench, climb up, brandishing their slippers at the elephant before quickly descending to avoid potential danger.

The elephant eventually retreats from the area as the one-minute and 10-second-long video ends. It is unclear when and under what circumstances this video was taken.

Indian Forest Service officer shared this video on X (formerly twitter) and wrote, “Identify the real animal here. Then these giants charge & we call them killers. Don’t ever do this, it’s life threatening. Video is from Assam.”

The incident has sparked a debate on social media, with many expressing shock at the audacity of the men involved. People have pointed out the risks involved in provoking a wild elephant, emphasising the potential harm to both humans and the animal.

The video serves as a stark reminder of the need for responsible behaviour in the proximity of wild animals.

