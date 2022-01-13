Akhtar Mengal meets Fazlur Rehman, discuss political situation

ISLAMABAD: Sardar Akhtar Mengal of Balochistan National Party-Mengal discussed political situation with Maulana Fazlur Rehman in a meeting here.

Mengal also congratulated JUI chief over victory in the local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a JUI spokesperson stated.

They expressed concern over the mini budget finance bill and agreed to give a tough time to the government within and outside the parliament, spokesperson said.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that price hike in the country has increased hardships of common man. “The 2022 will prove the final year of the rulers and the nation will hear the good news soon,” JUI chief said.

“The rulers get prepare to be accountable before the people,” he said.

Balochistan National Party (BNP) chief vowed to contest the rulers at every platform while alleging that the government has kept the country mortgage to the IMF.

Senator Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Agha Hassan Baloch, Mir Hashim Notezai and Mufti Ibrar Ahmed were also present in the meeting.

The meeting being termed important in view of reports about scores of influential persons in Balochistan likely to join the JUI of Fazlur Rehman.

