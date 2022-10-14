MEPCO fined Rs28m for 11 electrocution deaths in 2020-21

MULTAN: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has fined the Multan Election Power Supply Company (MEPCO) Rs28 million for 11 deaths by electrocution from July 2020 to December 2021, ARY News reported.

According to details, 16 people died of electrocution from July 2020 to December 2022.

NEPRA has fined MEPCO Rs28 million for 11 electrocution deaths in 2020-21. The amount would be paid as reparations to the families of the deceased.

The two-member investigation committee formed by NEPRA to investigate the matter found MEPCO responsible for 11 of the 16 electrocution deaths, NEPRA said.

The 11 deaths include seven citizens and four MEPCO employees.

According to the NEPRA act, the company has been issued a show cause notice and allowed to submit a response.

The NEPRA statement read that authority failed to fulfil its legal responsibility to maintain ethical and quality standards. NEPRA ordered the power supply company to pay Rs3.5 to each family as reparations; and provide employment to children of the deceased MEPCO employees, it added.

The authority has been ordered to submit the report of the paid reparations and employment to the deceased’s children to NEPRA as soon as possible.

