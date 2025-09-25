‘Mera Ghar Mera Aashiyana’: SBP launches scheme for first-time home buyers

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has launched the “Mera Ghar Mera Aashiyana” scheme to facilitate the purchase and construction of houses, flats, and plots.

Under the initiative, first-time home buyers will be eligible for loans ranging from Rs 2 million to Rs 3.5 million.

According to the central bank, the loan tenure will extend up to 20 years, with a subsidy available for the first 10 years.

All conventional and Islamic banks, microfinance institutions, and the House Building Finance Corporation (HBFC) will participate in providing financing.

Banks will price the loans at KIBOR plus 3 per cent. Borrowers will be able to avail loans of up to Rs 2 million at a 5 per cent rate and up to Rs 3.5 million at an 8 per cent rate. The scheme also waives loan processing fees.

It is to be noted that earlier in July, Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet approved a mark-up subsidy scheme for 50,000 housing units, with a total budget of Rs72 billion for the current fiscal year.

