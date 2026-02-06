Merak Khan Chakrani among 25 terrorists surrender, join peace force in Balochistan

SUI: Merak Khan Chakrani, along with 24 of his accomplices, surrendered to the authorities in Balochistan on Friday.

The surrender took place during a ceremony at Pakistan House, Sui, in Dera Bugti district, where the group formally renounced militancy and criminal activities and announced their decision to join the national mainstream.

During the event, the surrendered individuals handed over a large cache of weapons and ammunition to Mir Aftab Ahmed Bugti.

Officials said the group had previously been involved in robbery, extortion, and other criminal activities in the region.

Merak Khan Chakrani also announced his decision to join the Chakrani Peace Force and pledged to work against extremist elements to help restore peace in the area.

Authorities termed the development a major success of Operation Raddul Fitan, stating that the improved security strategy and reconciliation efforts by the security forces, in coordination with local leadership, are yielding positive results in Balochistan.

Officials expressed confidence that other militant and criminal groups would also surrender in the coming days as peace and stability continue to improve across the province.

Earlier, on Feb 01, 2026, security forces thwarted multiple attacks by terrorists of Indian sponsored Fitna al Hindustan across several districts of Balochistan and neutralised 92 militants, including three suicide bombers, during operations.

In a statement, Pakistan Army media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said that terrorists killed 18 civilians, including women, children, elderly and labourers, and 15 security personnel were also embraced shahadat during prolonged and intense clearance missions.