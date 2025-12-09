Mercedes joins robotaxi market with driverless S-Class cars

Mercedes-Benz is entering the robotaxi business and, together with Chinese software partner Momenta, has announced a driverless shuttle service based on the new S-Class.

Mercedes said in a statement that the first test cars are set to hit the road in Abu Dhabi shortly, with the fleet operated by local mobility provider Lumo.

After the initial test phase in the United Arab Emirates, the partners intend to expand to additional locations and other markets, Mercedes said.

“With a robotaxi S-Class, we raise the bar for automated mobility,” chief technology officer and head of development Jörg Burzer said in a statement.

The self-driving taxis are set to operate with Level 4 autonomy, the second-highest level, meaning the cars can drive themselves in pre-defined areas and under certain conditions.

To accelerate autonomous driving, Mercedes is also examining the possibilities of a robotaxi ecosystem based on an Nvidia platform, it said. The processor company has emerged as a key player offering hardware and operating systems that allow cars to drive themselves.

With its new offering, Mercedes is likely seeking to set itself apart from rivals. The S-Class is the group’s flagship car, catering to more exclusive buyers seeking luxury and generous rear-seat space for passengers.

The manufacturer is preparing to unveil a technically updated version of the saloon at the end of January.

The brand offers a self-driving option for private customers in the S-Class and its electric counterpart, the EQS, that can take the wheel on motorways at up to 95 kilometres per hour (km/h). Over the next five years Mercedes plans to raise the system’s maximum speed to 130 km/h.