Mercury could drop to single digit in Karachi from January 4

Karachi is expected to witness a sharp increase in cold weather from January 4–5, with temperatures potentially dropping to single digits, Pakistan Metro logical Department (PMD) predicted on Wednesday.

According to the PMD deputy director Anjum Nazeer, since December 29, a series of western winds has been affecting Pakistan, the Pakistan.

Light rainfall was recorded in most parts of Karachi, with the highest rainfall of 6 millimetres observed in Kemari, Anjum Nazeer Zaigham added.

The rainfall has now nearly ceased across Karachi.

The western winds are expected to move eastward, giving way to the influence of Siberian winds, which will lead to a further increase in the intensity of cold in the city, the meteorological department added.

Meanwhile, rain with wind-thunderstorm and snow over hills is expected in northern Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad and Punjab during the next twelve hours.

Fog in patches is likely to persist over plain areas of northeast and south Punjab and upper Sindh during morning and night.

Cold and cloudy weather is expected in other parts of the country.

Temperature of major cities recorded this morning.

Islamabad and Muzaffarabad eight degree centigrade, Lahore nine, Karachi twenty, Peshawar ten, Quetta three, Gilgit six and Murree four degree centigrade.

Srinagar, Pulwama and Shopian zero degree centigrade, Jammu nine, Leh minus-nine, Anantnag and Baramula one degree centigrade.