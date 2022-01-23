Mercury to drop to single-digit in Karachi: met office

KARACHI: Mercury likely to drop to single digit in Karachi in coming few days, citing the Met Office ARY News reported on Sunday.

A cold wave was unleashed in the city and outskirts after a windy and dusty weather spell ended after two days on Saturday evening.

Minimum temperature in the city will likely to drop to single diging for coming few days, according to the weather department.

“The weather will remain dry in the daytime while cold and frosty in the night,” the met department said.

A cold and dry weather will persist till 27/28 of current month throughout Sindh province. Night temperatures to remain 8-10 degree Celsius in Karachi and 3-5 degree C in rest of Sindh during the period, Pakistan Meteorological Department earlier said.

Dry weather with cold night and misty/foggy morning over the plain areas are likely to prevail over the province.

“Northwestern winds are blowing in the city with five knot speed,” according to the weather report.

Maximum temperature is expected to reach 22 degree Celsius today.

The Sindh government on Saturday announced a complete ban on bathing, swimming and fishing in the sea over fear of drowning incidents owing to the high tides in the Arabian Sea.

According to a notification issued by Sindh Home Department, the provincial government has imposed a ban on bathing, swimming and fishing at Karachi beaches for a period of seven days.

The authorities have also asked the fishermen to stay away from deep waters for seven days. The citizens have been advised to avoid visiting the beach and follow the administration’s order.

The notification by provincial administration came hours after a boat carrying 16 fishermen capsized near Keti Bandar on Saturday afternoon.

