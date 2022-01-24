Mercury dropped to single-digit in Karachi, as cold wave grips city

KARACHI: Mercury dropped to nine degree Celsius in Karachi last night, citing the Met Office ARY News reported on Monday.

A cold wave was unleashed in the city and outskirts after two days long windy and dusty weather spell ended on Saturday evening.

Met department earlier predicted that minimum temperature in the city will drop to single digit for few days in this month.

“The weather will remain dry in the daytime while cold and frosty in the night,” the met department said.

A cold and dry weather will persist till 27 or 28 January throughout Sindh province. Night temperatures to remain 8-10 degree Celsius in Karachi and 3-5 degree Celsius in rest of Sindh during the period, Pakistan Meteorological Department earlier said.

Dry weather with cold night and misty/foggy morning over the plain areas are likely to prevail over the province.

“Northeastern winds are presently blowing in the city with eight kilometres speed,” according to the weather report.

Maximum temperature is expected to reach 21-23 degree Celsius today.

