Mercury drops to single digit in Karachi

KARACHI: Mercury dropped to single digit as a cold wave continuing in Karachi with minimum temperature recorded 9.5 °Celsius in the city, Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) said on Saturday.

The ongoing cold wave is expected to continue for two more days in Karachi and other districts of Sindh.

Maximum temperature likely to soar between 24 to 26 Celsius today with humidity ratio remains 58%, according to the Met Office.

Minimum temperature in Sindh recorded 3°Celsius at Mithi and Mohen Jo Darro, 5°Celsius at Sukkur and Nawabshah, 6 °Celsius at Dadu, 7 °Celsius at Hyderabad and 9 °Celsius in Karachi and Thatta.

The Met Office had earlier predicted a severe cold wave in the region with temperatures potentially dropping to single digits.

Severe cold weather continuing in most parts of the country.