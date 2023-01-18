Mercury drops to single digit in Karachi, other parts of Sindh

KARACHI: Minimum temperature dropped in Chhore and Mithi in Sindh to 2-degree Celsius, citing the Met Office, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Most of the districts of Sindh including Karachi experiencing a wave of frosty weather as mercury dropped to single digit owing to the fresh westerly wave.

Minimum temperature in Padidan dropped to four-degree Celsius, while in Mohenjo Daro 4.5 Celsius and Sukkur 4.7 Celsius. In Dadu, Sakrand, Tando Jam and Rohri mercury dropped to 5 to 5.5 degree centigrade.

Minimum temperature in Badin dropped to 6, Larkana 6.5, Jacobabad 07 and Thatta 08 degree Celsius.

In Karachi minimum temperature was recorded 8.2 degree Celsius at Jinnah Terminal, 09 degree at Pahalwan Goth, Met Complex 9.5 degree and 10.5 degree Celsius at Faisal and Masroor bases, according to the Met Office.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave has started affecting Balochistan.

Light rain or drizzle may occur in Jacobabad, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Larkana, Sukkur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Dadu and Noshehro Feroz districts of Sindh on January 19th and 20th.

The PMD has predicted rain-snowfall over the hills in Balochistan on Wednesday and Thursday.

Met Office informed that a westerly wave is likely to enter North Balochistan on 18th January (today) and produce rain/snowfall in parts of Balochistan till 19th January.

Rain or snowfall (isolated heavy fall) is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Harnai, Qilla Saifullah, Qilla Abdullah, Muslim Bagh, Kalat, Khuzdar, Turbat, Panjgur and Makran coast on 18th and 19th January.

Another weather system is likely to approach upper parts of the country from 21st January.

