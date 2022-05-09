Mercury likely to hit 40 degree Celsius in Karachi on May 13-14

KARACHI: The mercury will likely to soar to 40 degree Celsius in Karachi on May 13 and 14, citing a weather official ARY News reported on Monday.

The city’s weather will be hot and humid for few days, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has said.

Larkana, Sukkur and Dadu have been in the grip of the heatwave, the maximum temperature in Dadu, Larkana, Nawabshah and Khairpur districts will likely to go as above as 50 degree Celsius, Sardar Sarfaraz said.

The heatwave will likely to persist in interior of Sindh till May 15/16, he said.

“This year’s March remains the hottest month during the last 70 years,” weather official said.

The Met Office earlier predicted that severe heatwave will grip entire Sindh from May 11/12 and last till 16 May.

Daytime maximum temperatures would rise to 46-48 degree Celsius in Dadu, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Noshero Feroz, Khairpur, Shikarpur and Ghotki districts. While, 43-45 Celsius in Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot districts during the period, according to the weather report.

Met Office had forecast severe heatwave conditions across the country owing to the high pressure in upper atmosphere.

Day temperatures are likely to remain 07-09°C above normal in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

The day temperatures in Upper and Central Sindh, Central and South Punjab and parts of Balochistan are likely to remain 06-08°Celsius above normal.

The Met Office has warned that very hot and dry weather may cause water stress on water reservoirs, crops, vegetable and orchards.

The high temperature may cause increased energy demand. It may increase the base flow in the rivers.

The weather department has advised farmers to manage crop water accordingly and advised general public to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight.

