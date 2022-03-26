Mercury likely to soar to 39 C in Karachi today: PMD

KARACHI: Hot and dry weather conditions to prevail today with maximum temperature likely to soar to 39 degree Celsius, the Met Office said.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday predicted a hot weather spell for next three days in Karachi and suburbs with daytime maximum temperature to range 37-39 Celsius.

In the hot and dry weather conditions it will feel 40°C and 41°Celsius than the actual temperature.

According to the PMD, the minimum temperature will remain 23°C on Saturday morning.

Humidity will remain 70 percent, while the wind direction will be northwesterly, which will later change to westerly or southwesterly direction.

Hot to very hot weather would prevail over rest of Sindh for a week or so with maximum temperature ranging 40-42 Celsius.

The weather department has advised all concerned authorities to remain alert during the forecast period.

The PMD on Tuesday predicted that the metropolis will experience extreme hot weather from March 25 (Friday) to March 27 (Sunday) and temperature is likely to touch 40 degrees centigrade during the heatwave conditions.

The weather forecast said that the humidity levels will also rise during the three-day period, due to which it will feel hotter than the actual temperature.

