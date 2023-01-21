Mercury may fall to 6°C in Karachi from tomorrow

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted that a “cold wave” was likely to grip Sindh, including Karachi, from Sunday with the temperature expected to drop to 6°C for the next five days.

Cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the metropolis for the next couple of days, according to the weather department.

The Met department said that the minimum temperature may drop to 2-4°C in Sukkur, Ghotki, Larkana, Qambar Shahdadkot, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Jamshoro, Dadu, Khairpur, Tharparker and Umerkot districts.

“Mercury may drop to 6-8°C in Karachi, Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta and Sujawal districts,” it said in its latest forecast.

Karachi recorded the coldest day of the season on January 16 as the minimum temperature dropped 6°C in the metropolis.

It is to be mentioned here that the metropolis recorded its coldest night in last 10 years when the mercury dropped to 5.6°C on Dec 31, 2021.

