Mercury may soar to 40 Celsius in Karachi today

KARACHI: The port city is experiencing a wave of sweltering weather as maximum temperature likely to hit 40 Celsius on Thursday (today).

The feel-like temperature will be more than the actual reading, according to the Met Office.

Winds are blowing from the southwest direction in the city at a speed of 11 kilometres per hour.

The doctors have advised citizens to stay hydrated and avoid direct sun exposure during peak hours, as heatwave-like conditions continue to affect the city.

The Met Office has issued caution for wind/hailstorm and heavy rainfall in upper areas of the country on Thursday evening or night.

Weather in most areas of the country will remain hot and dry while in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Potohar region and upper Punjab weather will remain partly cloudy with likely wind/dust storm and rainfall.

Yesterday maximum temperature 47 Celsius recorded at Balochistan’s Turbat and Sibi and Sindh’s Jacobabad, while 45 C at Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mohen jo Daro, Bhakkar and Lasbela. Hyderabad also received rainfall in the evening yesterday.

Met Office has forecast maximum 47 Celsius temperature at Jacobabad, Turbat and Sibi, while 45 C at Dadu, Nawabshah and Hyderabad.

Heavy rainfall and hailstorm also expected in some areas of Kashmir, Potohar region and upper KP.