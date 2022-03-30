Mercury soars to 40 Celsius in Karachi today, says PMD

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Wednesday forecast suspension of sea breeze and mercury soaring to 40 degree Celsius in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The port city will experience hot to extremely hot weather from today to April 1st.

The winds blowing from the northwestern direction with 12 kilometres per hour. The winds will change direction to west in the evening, according to the weather report.

The PMD yesterday predicted a hot to very hot and dry weather spell in Karachi, during 30 March to 1st April with maximum temperature range between 39-41 Celsius.

Very hot and dry weather conditions to persist over rest of districts of Sindh with maximum temperature expected range between 43-45 Celsius, according to the weather department.

“Maximum temperature in the city could hit 41 ºCelsius on Wednesday,” Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz earlier said, adding that sea breeze will remain suspended during the daytime.

The weather department has advised the authorities concerned to take precautionary measures for the extreme weather conditions.

The Met Office has also advised the citizens of the metropolis to keep themselves hydrated and avoid unnecessary outside movement.

The first few days of Ramadan will likely to be very hot and humid.

The sea breeze will remain suspended during the daytime under the influence of a high pressure area over Afghanistan, which will change the wind direction in Karachi.

Sarfaraz, earlier said that the summer has begun in Karachi and the average temperature in the month of April will remain 35 degrees Celsius. He predicted some very hot and dry days ahead in the month of Ramadan.

