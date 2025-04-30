Mercury soars to 48 Celsius in Nawabshah and Dadu districts

ISLAMABAD: Nawabshah and Dadu have become the hottest cities of the country as temperatures soared to 48 Celsius in two Sindh’s districts on Wednesday.

Mercury reached to 46 Celsius in Jacobabad and Larkana, while 45 C at Bahawalpur, Multan and Rahim Yar Khan, while 44 Celsius in DG Khan.

Maximum temperature surged to 41 Celsius in Lahore while the feel-like temperature has been 44-degree in the provincial capital city.

Temperatures soared to 39 Celsius in Karachi while the feel-like temperature in the port city has been 40 Celsius, according to a weather report.

The Washington Post in a report said that the heat in South Asia could touch a world record of 50 degrees this week.

Temperatures in central and southern Pakistan rose to 118 degrees Fahrenheit last weekend and are forecast to climb through Wednesday, possibly nearing the global April record of 122 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the report.

Nawabshah district in Sindh, reached that scorching mark back in April 2018 and could repeat it again this week as per the report.

A list of monthly global temperature extremes record maintained by weather historian Maximiliano Herrera confirms Nawabshah’s temperature from April 2018 as the record for April, at least across all of Asia.

A sprawling dome of high pressure, like a heavy lid trapping heat in a pot, is causing the wave of excessive warmth, stretching from the Middle East into South Asia.

This area has been home to some of the planet’s most unusually warm temperatures during April.