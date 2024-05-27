Mercury soars to 51 Celsius in Mohenjo-daro, Shaheed Benazirabad

KARACHI: Mercury soared to 51 Celsius in Mohenjo-daro and Shaheed Benazirabad as heatwave continues with above 40-degree temperatures in several districts of the country.

Met Office recorded 51 Celsius temperatures in Mohenjo-daro and Shaheed Benazirabad in Sindh today, while 50-degree Celsius in Dadu, Khairpur and Shahdadkot districts.

Amid ongoing sizzling heatwave, temperatures at Sindh’s Larkana, Jacobabad and Rohri and Balochistan’s Sibi reached to 49 Celsius on Monday.

Maximum temperature reached to 48 Celsius in Rahim Yar Khan, Khanpur, Kot Addu and Bhakkar in southern Punjab, while 47 Celsius in Multan, Khaniwal, Noorpur Thall, Hyderabad and Tando Jam.

Temperatures soared to 41 C in Islamabad, 45 Celsius in Lahore, 42 Celsius in Peshawar, 37 Celsius in Karachi, 34C in Quetta, 36 in Gilgit, 41 in Muzaffarabad and 29 Celsius at Skardu and Murree.

A weather official earlier said that current hot weather spell likely to persist till four or five June as mercury could soar to 40 to 42 Celsius in Karachi from May 29 to 31.

“This scorching weather spell could continue till June 04 or 05,” he said.

The climate change ministry recently said that about 26 districts in the country were boiling under a severe heatwave, with the current spell of sizzling temperature likely to last until May 30.

Met office earlier informed that due to the presence of high pressure in the upper atmosphere, heatwave conditions likely to develop over most parts of the country, especially over Sindh and Punjab.