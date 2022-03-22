‘Mere Humsafar’ star Hira Khan’s latest video goes viral

Actor Hira Khan’s latest Instagram video which sees her lip-syncing a Bollywood movie song is viral.

The viral video sees Hira Khan lip-syncing the Bollywood song “Duniya Me Rehna Hai To Kaam Kar Pyare” from the 1971 film Haathi Mere Saathi.

Hira Khan’s video, titled ‘Mood’, got thousands of likes from fans and application users.

The Mere Humsafar star has quite a following on social media. She takes to the picture and video-sharing social media platform.

The celebrity played the role of Roomi Raees Ahmad in the serial. Her character was that of a spoiled college student whose sights are set on getting married since childhood.

The cast includes Hania Amir, Farhan Saeed, Saba Hameed, Waseem Abbas, Samina Ahmed, Tara Mahmood, Zoya Nasir and Angeline Malik.

Entry into showbiz

The Mere Humsafar star, in a tell-all interview, admitted to having an interest in activities such as dancing, theatre, creative writing and photography but not as a career.

The actor, who has done her Bachelors in Digital Marketing Management, revealed her applying for internships abroad. She recalled entering a beauty contest in Thailand just to have some confidence.

Hira Khan recalled her having her travel visa to Bahrain rejected and flew to Thailand for the competition instead, which she won.

Hira Khan further said that she was approached for projects after her win. However, her mother insisted on her coming back to Pakistan to complete her studies on which they had spent a large sum of fees.

