Mere Humsafar’s Hira Khan recalls journey before acting

Actor Hira Khan admitted to not having acting as her preferred profession before stepping into the industry.

The celebrity came as a guest in the ARY Digital morning show Good Morning Pakistan where she spoke about her background in a tell-all interview.

The Mere Humsafar star admitted to having an interest in activities such as dancing, theatre, creative writing and photography but not as a career.

The actor, who has done her Bachelors in Digital Marketing Management, revealed her applying for internships abroad. She recalled entering a beauty contest in Thailand just to have some confidence.

The celebrity recalled her having her travel visa to Bahrain rejected and flew to Thailand for the competition instead, which she won.

Hira Khan further said that she was approached for projects after her win. However, her mother insisted on her coming back to Pakistan to complete her studies on which they had spent a large sum of fees.

The Mere Humsafar star said her mother is very supportive of her. The actor said she has two sisters and a brother.

Hira Khan is currently playing the role of Roomi Raees Ahmad in the serial Mere Humsafar. Her character is that of a spoiled college student whose sights are set on getting married since childhood.

The cast includes Hania Amir, Farhan Saeed, Saba Hameed, Waseem Abbas, Samina Ahmed, Tara Mahmood, Zoya Nasir and Angeline Malik.

